Chase Secondary wins MusiCounts funding to bolster band programs

Photo: MusiCounts

The Shuswap's Chase Secondary School is among 73 schools across Canada sharing in $825,000, thanks to MusiCounts Canada.

The money will purchase instruments and equipment.

Chase Secondary has turned students away from its concert band and jazz programming for years because its instrument inventory is over 20 years old and not sufficient to meet demand at the school.

Now, the school will be able to replace the instruments and buy enough to make sure that every student who wants to learn and play, can.

MusiCounts' Band Aid program allocates grants of up to $15,000 to schools to start or refurbish their music programs.

"With these much-needed funds, educators will be able to help the kids who need it most get the benefit of music in their lives," says MusiCounts president Kristy Fletcher.

Music programs are often the first to be cut as schools face budget constraints.

"We must remember the overwhelming need of schools and communities across the country," says Fletcher. "We still have so much more to do, and I would encourage anyone who believes in the power of music to reach out and get involved."

Nearly half of the 2023 recipient schools are building new music programs with MusiCounts support. In some cases, they are trying new approaches to music education, and in others they are building a formal music program for the very first time.

Despite helping 73 schools, five times that number applied for funding.

Since 1997, MusiCounts has invested nearly $13 million in 1,363 school music programs.

"Critical underfunding has left school music programs across the country in a state of disrepair; music educators are not supported with the resources to keep up with the cost of running quality, consistent programming," the organization says.