Baby in the classroom a valuable learning tool for Shuswap kids

Baby Margo helped educate students at North Canoe Elementary this past school year.

School District 83 says mom and baby visited 'her' class as part of the Roots of Empathy program.

Baby Wesley did the same in Stacy Morrison's class at South Broadview Elementary.

The program teaches social-emotional skills for children ages 5 to 13 with classroom visits throughout the year.

Babies are two to four months old at the start of the school year.

That was good timing for mom, Rikki Fraser, a teacher at North Canoe who's currently on maternity leave.

"The students were very interested when I was pregnant. They were asking lots of questions, like about the size of the baby every week, and they were very excited about the ultrasound photos. It seemed like a natural progression, especially given their interest last year. They've really seen baby Margo grow from the beginning.

Kindergarten/Grade 1 teacher Alexa Klassen said students cherished the visits, asking weekly if baby Margo was coming.

When baby Margo comes for a visit, the atmosphere in the whole classroom changes and calms, she says.

"The children are always making connections, and they are so successful with this program. They've just taken away so much.”

Students learn about empathy, communication, emotional literacy, their own feelings, and the feelings of others.

"She's (baby Margo) is just the best teacher ever," says instructor Trish Olin, from the Shuswap Children's Association. "She's teaching empathy."

Students use math skills when they calculate and chart the baby's weight and measurements. Literature is used as a way to open the door to feelings, and discussion builds solidarity and empathy. Music and art are also used to display feelings.

Students love the sessions, and watching Margo crawl and learn to stand have been highlights.

"I just really like it because I really like babies. They're really cute," says Ella.