Junior Rapattackers show students the ropes of firefighting program

Photo: SD83

Salmon Arm Secondary students were shown the ropes of forest firefighting by two grads.

Leah Nash and Maggie Beckner demonstrated their summer jobs as rapattack firefighters at the Salmon Arm Rapattack Centre.

The university students showed off the helicopter they rappel from and training tower during the tour of the facility by Grade 10 students.

Nash demonstrated how she would rappel from the chopper to help fight a wildfire, and Beckner showed proper rope coiling technique and why it’s important to document when, how often and who uses ropes.

Both Nash and Beckner are products of the Junior Rapattack program.

Students can apply for the program as early as Grade 11.

Only two students are taken per year, and they hotly contested.

Nash is currently enrolled in the natural resources program at Thomson Rivers University in Kamloops and is considering a future career in forestry, possibly through BC Fire Services.

Beckner started her post-secondary at Okanagan College before heading to UBC Vancouver. She is contemplating careers in clinical psychology or medicine.