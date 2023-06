Photo: File photo

BC Wildfire Crews are returning to the site of a wildfire near Salmon Arm after a flare up.

Fire Information Officer Taylor Colman said five firefighters are responding to the blaze that broke out at what she described as an “old burn site” six kilometres east of Salmon Arm in a wooded area.

“It's a smouldering ground fire at this point,” she said.

It is not clear how old the burn site is.

The fire was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and is smaller than one hectare.