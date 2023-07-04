Salmon Arm Fair set to celebrate 'Backyards and Barnyards'

Photo: Salmon Arm Fair

Summer is only just beginning, plans are already in place for this fall's Salmon Arm Fair.

The 124th country fair showcases talent and agriculture, from crafts to home-grown produce and livestock.

The fair runs for three days, Sept. 8-10, 2023 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds.

General manager Jim McEwan says 4-H and open class exhibitors can pre-register their entries through the end of August.

The fair has more than 1,000 competition classes in 32 departments.

A variety of livestock and horse shows and demonstrations, farm and garden and home arts competitions, and other divisions offer a multitude of opportunities to participate.

There will also be a midway, hatch-a-chick centre, an urban agriculture education zone, live full-contact jousting, canine agility exhibitions, live music, expanded food and beverage offerings, including craft, beer, cider and wines.

Youth Project Grow members will show off the bounty of their gardens, which were planted with help from the Shuswap Food Action Society.

Saturday's parade will include floats, tractors, classic cars and more.

This year's theme is 'Backyards and Barnyards'.

There is free live entertainment planned all day, featuring local musicians, dancers, the Shuswap Pipes and Drums, an Elvis tribute artist, The Young-Un's and country rockers The Dirt Kings.

Guests will also be able to compete in contests, ranging from hog calling and rooster crowing to name that tune.

Purchase advance tickets here.