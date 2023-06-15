Salmon Arm RCMP investigating burnout done on rainbow crosswalk

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating the defacing of a downtown rainbow crosswalk.

A motorist did a burnout on the brightly coloured Hudson Avenue crosswalk meant to celebrate inclusion.

Staff Sgt. Scott West confirms the incident happened June 8.

“The matter is under investigation at this time,” West says.

The suspect could face vandalism charges if caught.

This not the first time a pride crosswalk has been intentionally damaged in the Shuswap city.

The rainbow crosswalk at 5th Street SW and 5th Ave SW near Blackburn Park was vandalized in July 2020.

West said he can't comment further on the incident as it is under investigation.



"Generally speaking, the residents of Salmon Arm are accepting of other people and their way of life. There are actions of a few that would be contradictory to that, as is the case in any community," West said.