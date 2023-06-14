Too dangerous for fireworks, say CSRD fire chiefs

Photo: CSRD

Fireworks permits will not be issued given the extreme fire risk and provincial fire ban, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says.

That includes no exceptions for Canada Day and the policy will remain in place until the province removes its ban on fireworks.

"A decision to refuse to issue any fireworks permits was not taken lightly," the CSRD says.

The district consulted fire chiefs around the region for their views, and the chiefs expressed "serious concerns" with permitting any fireworks, even for events where fireworks are launched from boats or barges.

This is because embers from fireworks can travel long distances depending on wind conditions.

CSRD fire crews have previously had to extinguish embers that have blown onto land from water-based fireworks displays.

"Our fire chiefs are our trained experts, and they are just not comfortable with any fireworks this year," says Derek Sutherland, team leader of protective services.

"We take no pleasure in doing this, but this type of entertainment is just not worth the risk to people's homes and properties, given the high degree of wildfire risk we are seeing this year."