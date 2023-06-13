Doctors, IH sued over alleged misdiagnosis following Salmon Arm-area dog bite

Photo: Google Street View

A Salmon Arm-area woman is suing three doctors and Interior Health, alleging the misdiagnosis of a wound on her hand following a dog bite in 2021 led to “permanent injury.”

Esther Marie Wiebe filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court, naming IH, Dr. Aron Zuidhof, Dr. Robert William McKeough and Dr. Andrea Rose, as well as Shuswap Home & Community Care, as defendants.

Wiebe, a farmer who lives in Tappen, was accidentally bitten by her German shepherd on June 4, 2021, according to the claim, which was filed last week in Kelowna.

She said she was treated by Zuidhof in Shuswap Lake General Hospital’s emergency department.

“The plaintiff was given a tetanus shot, her wound was stitched closed and she was discharged,” the claim alleges.

“The wound was not cleaned, no antibiotics were prescribed, no X-rays were taken and no follow-up instructions were provided.”

According to the claim, Wiebe began developing an infection in her injured hand. She sought follow-up treatment twice the following week and then began visiting the wound care clinic at Shuswap Home & Community Care on a regular basis for the next three weeks.

On July 8, 2021, the claim alleges, an X-ray revealed two fractures in Wiebe’s injured hand.

A plastic surgeon repaired the hand on Jan. 12, 2023.

“As a result of the failure of the defendants to diagnose her left hand fractures, the plaintiff had to undergo complex surgery and has been left with permanent injury to her left hand,” the claim reads.

“It was the responsibility of the defendant doctors to properly diagnose the plaintiff and to properly investigate her injury. … IHA knew or ought to have known that failure to treat the plaintiff appropriately could result in permanent injury to the plaintiff.”

Wiebe is suing for damages relating to pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and loss of earning capacity, among other claims.

Once they have been served, the defendants will have 21 days to respond.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.