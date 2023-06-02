Shuswap man burned over 40% of his body, shares story for Hometown Heroes

Photo: heroeslottery.com

Scott McBride was working under his truck when it caught fire.

The Sorrento resident suffered third-degree burns to more than 40 per cent of his body in the 2020 accident and spent four months at Vancouver General Hospital.

McBride continues to return for treatments at the clinic, and shares his story in support of the Hometown Heroes Lottery.

The lottery supports the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, GF Strong Rehab Centre, and BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.

McBride, a car enthusiast and sales manager of his family's marine business, was working on the restoration of a 1972 Chevy C-10 pickup when the fire happened.

He was flown by air ambulance to VGH, where he spent three weeks in an induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit before being sent to the burn unit for the next four months.

As his recovery continues, McBride still visits the clinic and stays at the Burn Fund's HomeAway when receiving treatment.

McBride says the programs are "crucial for burn survivors and their families" and that "Dr. Papp and his team were instrumental in saving my life."

The Burn Fund offers accommodation to burn and trauma survivors and organizes an annual camp for young burn survivors.

The Hometown Heroes Lottery offers 10 grand prize home options, each worth more than $2.3 million.

There are more than 3,000 prizes to be won, including cars, vacations, and more.

Tickets are on sale until July 13 or until they sell out.