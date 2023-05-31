$50,000 motorhome stolen off Salmon Arm dealership lot

Photo: Baby Motors

An RV worth more than $50,000 was stolen right off the lot of a Salmon Arm dealership.

Justin Braby, a sales manager at Braby Motors, says culprits managed to do it without the keys.

The dealership is asking anyone who might have seen the Forest River, Ford-chassis RV to contact RCMP.

Braby hopes to get the vehicle back, but was told by police: "We catch some of them, but not all of them."

A salesperson drove through the lot about 7 p.m. Sunday, and the RV was still there. But, when staff arrived Monday morning, they noticed it was gone.

Braby says watching security footage, the RV was stolen around 10 p.m. Sunday.

He says vehicle theft like this isn’t common, but it is disappointing.

"It’s just too bad that it’s happening," he said.

The RV has unique decals that might help people to identify it.

The front of the vehicle has Lexington above the windshield, and on the back there’s a big red maple leaf with Forest River Canada written below it. Above the window, it says Apollo in orange.

Anyone who may have seen the RV is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.