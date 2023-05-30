Shuswap shooting victim had gang ties, say police

Photo: Staff

Gunshot wounds, vehicle fires, and cars with bullet holes. That’s what Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for help with on from the public.

Salmon Arm RCMP were called to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital on Sunday for a man with gunshot wounds.

RCMP say the man was uncooperative with police and was arrested on outstanding warrants. He has now been turned over to federal corrections to answer to parole violations.

While police dealt with the man in hospital, officers were called to a vehicle fire east of Canoe on a forest service road. That vehicle was later reported to be stolen from Alberta.

Police say they are still investigating the car's possible connection to the shooting.

On Monday, police were notified of a vehicle with bullet holes in it. A newer model black Ford Bronco was located at Harbourfront Drive and Marine Park Drive.

Police say they believe the black Ford was involved in the “initial incident”.

“Police are confident that this was a targeted attack. The male who was in hospital has known ties to an organized crime group from outside the Salmon Arm area," said RCMP.

RCMP are now asking for help from the public.

“If you have dash camera video from the area of Harbourfront Drive or the local hospital which shows this new model Black Ford Bronco on May 28 2023 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. the Salmon Arm RCMP would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information or footage can call 250-832-6044.