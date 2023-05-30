Minivan and dump truck collide in rural Ranchero

Photo: Castanet

Salmon Arm RCMP say the driver of a minivan was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after a collision with a dump truck on Highway 97B.

The driver was turning left from Cambie Road in the rural Ranchero area between Salmon Arm and Enderby just before 4 p.m. when it was struck broadside by the dump truck, which was travelling on the highway.

"As a direct result of the dump truck driver slowing down considerably, both drivers sustained only minor injuries despite the considerable damage to the minivan, which rolled over in the ditch," says Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.