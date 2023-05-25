Shuswap man arrested on the couch twice in a month

Photo: Colin Dacre

An unwelcome guest is facing charges after a pair of incidents in the Shuswap.

Police say they were called at 12:12 a.m on May 8 for a report of a break-and-enter at home in Celista, B.C.

“The caller reported a male had forced entry into the house and was lying on the couch. Police attended and arrested the male, still lying on the couch,” said the Chase RCMP in a news release.

Christopher Christensen was arrested and released on bail with charges of break and enter with intent and breach of undertaking. He was ordered to stay away from the property.

Then on May 23 at 6:30 a.m., Chase RCMP were again called to a home in Celista.

“The caller reported that a male was sleeping on the couch at a residence where he was unwelcome,” police said.

Christopher Christensen was arrested, and again released on bail, with new charges of mischief and breach of release order.