Shuswap rail trail closed as rock scaling work poses danger

Photo: CSRD

A rock scaling project got underway Wednesday on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reminds the public that the trial remains closed as construction continues.

The work is creating additional, significant hazards along the trail, the CSRD says.

The rock scaling is expected to be complete near the end of June.

"As construction season gets underway, please remember that the entire rail trail corridor from Sicamous to Armstrong remains closed to public use," the CSRD says.

"Please stay off the trail for your safety and that of the work crews."