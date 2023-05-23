More heavy rain expected in Shuswap, North Thompson

Photo: Environment Canada Areas under a special weather statement due to heavy rainfall.

More rain is in the forecast of the Shuswap and regions north.

Environment Canada has extended a special weather statement for the Shuswap, North Thompson, Cariboo and Prince George.

Up to 15 mm of rainfall is expected now through tonight with highest amounts near the mountains, particularly east-facing slopes.

The heavy rain could bring a risk of flooding and debris flow, Environment Canada said.

“A slow-moving low pressure system over central Alberta is spreading rain into British Columbia. Rain, at times heavy, will continue through tonight,” said the weather agency.