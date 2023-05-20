Highway 1 east of Sicamous down to single lane alternating traffic after crash

Photo: Twitter / DriveBC
Highway 1 near Sicamous is down to single lane alternating traffic after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to DriveBC.
DriveBC said emergency crews are on scene at the vehicle incident. The crash is located on Highway 1 between Cambie-Solsqua Road and Myllinemi Road, about seven kilometres outside of Sicamous.
Drivers are warned to expect delays in both directions.