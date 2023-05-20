Highway 1 east of Sicamous clear after earlier vehicle incident

Photo: Twitter / DriveBC Highway 1 near Sicamous is down to single lane alternating traffic after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 1 east of Sicamous has been cleared after an earlier crash.

ORIGINAL: 4:23 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous is down to single lane alternating traffic after a crash on Saturday afternoon.

DriveBC said emergency crews are on scene at the vehicle incident. The crash is located on Highway 1 between Cambie-Solsqua Road and Myllinemi Road, about seven kilometres outside of Sicamous.

Drivers are warned to expect delays in both directions.