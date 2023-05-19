Crews fighting small wildfire burning near shore of Shuswap Lake

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 10:27 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews say the blaze burning near Shuswap Lake is less than a hectare in size.

Information officer Melanie Bideau said a crew is on site on Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:36 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are headed to a new blaze burning near Shuswap Lake.

The fire, in the Aline Hill area near Cinnemosun Narrows, was discovered on Thursday night.

According to the BCWS website, the fire is currently out of control.

The size of the fire is yet to be determined, but BCWS told Castanet a crew is responding on Friday morning.

More information should be available once the crew reaches the fire.