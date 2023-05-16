Shuswap Lake expected to peak early as river levels stabilize

Photo: CSRD High water at Haines Road bridge.

River levels are holding in the Shuswap as Shuswap Lake sees a rapid rise.

Water levels in Salmon River are dropping and are forecast to decline further in coming days, shifting attention toward the potential for flooding in Shuswap Lake, the Shuswap Emergency Program says.

"Some high-water issues remain for properties surrounding the Salmon River due to high temperatures increasing the rate of snow melt from higher elevations," the SEP said Tuesday afternoon.

Officials aren't anticipating any significant issues in larger rivers unless an unforeseen rainstorm brings heavy precipitation into the area.

"Localized rainstorms always have the potential to affect smaller water systems, especially in areas with steep slopes," the SEP says.

The level of Shuswap Lake is increasing rapidly as hot weather accelerates snow melt and runoff.

Water levels across the region are being closely watched, as there may be potential for the lowest-lying properties to see some flooding in coming weeks.

The hot weather may see Shuswap Lake peak earlier than usual, possibly by the end of May or early June. Last year, the lake peaked quite late, with the high-water mark not being reached until early July.

Caution is urged around creeks and rivers, and boat operators are reminded that runoff increases debris in lakes.