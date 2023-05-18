RCMP celebrate 150 years with Musical Ride in Salmon Arm on Canada Day

Photo: RCMP

The RCMP's famed Musical Ride is coming to the Shuswap this Canada Day.

Three performances are planned over the long weekend in Salmon Arm.

The first is Saturday July 1 at 1 p.m., with additional rides Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds.

As many as 1,500 spectators are expected for each performance, with limited tickets available at the gate.

The event is being hosted by the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm and the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agriculture Association, in co-operation with the City of Salmon Arm.

“We feel honoured that Salmon Arm has been chosen to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the RCMP,” says Salmon Arm Rotary Club president Garry Hoffart.

Tickets are available online and, starting Friday, can be picked up in person at Shuswap Tickets and Gifts at Piccadilly Mall. Prices range from $10 to $20.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating 150 years of service this year.