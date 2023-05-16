Kayaker in distress in Chase Creek found dead on Monday

Photo: Staff

A kayaker was found dead after being reported missing Sunday evening in the Shuswap.

Chase RCMP received multiple reports of a kayaker in distress on Chase Creek.

Witnesses said a man was clinging to an overturned kayak being swept toward the South Thompson River.

Shuswap Search and Rescue conducted “an extensive search” Sunday evening and resumed Monday morning with help from Kamloops Search and Rescue.

The man was found deceased on Monday, around noon.

His identity has been confirmed and family members notified of the death.

“Chase RCMP would like to express their condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy,” police said in a press release.