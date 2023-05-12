CSRD warns weekend heat could bring flooding to Shuswap

Photo: Dave Ogilvie/file photo

As the mercury rises, so will area waterways – and Shuswap officials are warning people to be careful around creeks and rivers.

Expected high temperatures this weekend and into next week are expected to swell rivers, creeks and streams across the Shuswap.

The hot weather will accelerate high-elevation snow melt, increasing the volume and rate of water flow.

Salmon River remains a particular concern, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says.

Although water levels have dropped over the past few days, the expected runoff may push flood waters higher than in previous weeks.

The Shuswap Emergency Program will keep its Emergency Operations Centre activated to Level 1 over the weekend to monitor the situation.

Sand and bags available to residents looking to protect their property from flooding. They are available at these locations:

Silver Creek Fire Hall, 1577 Salmon River Rd.

Falkland Fire Hall, 2915 Gyp Rd.

Salmon Arm Public Works Yard at 100-30th Street SE, with the sand pile in parking lot adjacent to Little Mountain Sports Fields.

“With water levels rising, it is important to stay safe near fast-running water or flooded areas. Please remember to stay well back from creek banks and use common sense around high water. Ensure children and pets are always supervised,” the CSRD advises.

Lake levels in the Shuswap will continue to rise, but still have significant capacity for more water.

With the anticipated warm weather, there may be a significant number of boaters on the lakes.

Operators are reminded that spring runoff increases the level of debris in the water. Slow down and use caution to avoid collisions with logs or branches.