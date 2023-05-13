Shuswap Community Foundation honours Al Neale and Beryl Herdan at Memorial Walkway

Photo: Shuswap Community Foundation

The Shuswap Community Foundation has dedicated the 100th brick on the Memorial Walkway at McGuire Lake to much-respected members of the community.

The milestone commemorates the contributions of Al Neale and Beryl Herdan to the area they called home.

A statement from the foundation said, “Al and and Beryl were pillars of the community, dedicating their time, energy and resources to making Shuswap a better place for all. Their unwavering commitment to philanthropy, the wellbeing of others, and volunteerism has left an indelible mark on the lives of the many they have touched.”

"We are delighted to honour Al and Beryl with this dedication," said Roger Parenteau, Shuswap Community Foundation manager . "Their selflessness and commitment to improving the community has been truly inspiring. “This milestone signifies not only their individual contributions but also the collective power of community, as a portion of the cost of brick dedications is added to an endowed fund that supports grants to Salmon Arm community service organizations.”

The Memorial Walkway was made possible through donations from the community which made it possible to create a space that preserves the memory of individuals and inspires future generations to follow in their footsteps.