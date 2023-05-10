Good progress by crews at Mount Griffin wildfire east of Salmon Arm

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A new wildfire discovered Friday near Mount Griffin, east of Salmon Arm, is being dealt with by BC Wildfire Service crews.

Nicole Bonnett from BCWS says the fire is estimated to be about 12 hectares in size and currently had 18 people working on it as of Tuesday.

The work they are doing includes danger tree assessment, and danger tree falling, says Bonnett.

Crews are also focusing on direct attack and water delivery to active spots on the wildfire.

Cloud cover Tuesday was expected to help decrease fire activity.

“They’re making some really good progress out there,” Bonnett said.