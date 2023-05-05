Llama Sanctuary has landed at its 'forever home' in Tappen

Photo: Contributed

The llamas have landed in their new forever home, and sanctuary operators want you to celebrate with them this weekend.

The public is invited to tour The Llama Sanctuary's new space, see the llamas, and feed them.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children, and must be purchased in advance. They can be purchased by calling Linda at 250-948-3675 or by messaging through the sanctuary's Facebook page.

The opening event is both Saturday and Sunday and takes place at the animals' new home at 1315 Tappen Valley Rd. Gates will close at 2 p.m. when the event starts, so attendees should arrive earlier.

“The 37 llamas and alpacas, they love to greet visitors bringing apples and carrots. So what we ask is you either bring whole apples and carrots, and we'll exchange them for some we've chopped and sliced into pieces.”

The sanctuary had been searching for a new home since July 2022.

Through many ups and downs, the sanctuary has found what it's calling a forever home in Tappen.