Four-laning 4.3 km of Highway 1 in Tappen to cost $243 million

The provincial government has put a $243 million Highway 1 widening project in Tappen out to tender.

Work on the 4.3 kilometre stretch of the Trans Canada Highway between Tappen Valley Road and Ford Road is expected to include widening the road from two to four lanes, replacing the Tappen overpass and constructing frontage roads.

It will enhance connections within the Little Shuswap Lake community while also improving safety access on and off the Trans-Canada Highway.

A new eastbound commercial carrier pullout will also be built.

This is one of a number of improvements planned for the highway between Kamloops and the Alberta border.

The province is providing $161 million in funding while Ottawa is chipping in with the remaining $82 million.

The contract is expected to be awarded in early summer with completion slated for 2026.