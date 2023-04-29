Salmon Arm man sentenced to two years in jail for raping his ex-girlfriend

Photo: Contributed

A Shuswap man was sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

According to a recently published Supreme Court of BC decision, the man referred to as Mr. B in the document raped his ex-girlfriend twice, poured coffee on her and head-butted her over a period of a couple of years.

The assaults took place in Salmon Arm between 2019 and 2020 when Mr. B was 24 and 25 years old.

According to the decision by Justice Murray Blok, the pair met on a dating app site in 2018 and entered into an on-again-off-again relationship through 2020.

“The evidence showed the relationship was a volatile one. Several of the events were precipitated by Mr. B.'s jealousy over (the victim's) communications with other men,” Blok wrote in the sentencing report.

In February 2019, Mr. B and the victim got into an argument where Mr. B poured hot coffee on the victim's head.

In March 2019, during another argument, Mr. B. Pushed the victim against a wall or door and held her there with his hand. When he let her go, he head-butted her.

In January and October 2020, Mr. B had non-consensual intercourse with the victim.

Block wrote the victim said “she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has 'layers of trauma' for which she attends regular counselling. It is clear she attributes her trauma and what she described as PTSD to her relationship with Mr. B. She says she will need multiple therapies to be able to move forward.”

The woman did not submit a full victim impact statement, saying it was too traumatic to do so.

"Mr. B.'s early home life was marked by domestic violence, as his father was physically violent towards his mother and he was verbally belittling and abusive to Mr. B," Blok wrote.

“In 2016, at age 22, Mr. B. was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety. That diagnosis came after the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, which had destroyed his grandfather's home where they lived and caused the family to split up at a time when he was not ready to live on his own. He then moved in with his father for a few months.”

The report states Mr. B started using drugs when he was 15 and regularly smoked marijuana. He quit school before completing Grade 10.

In 2018, Mr. B moved to Salmon Arm where he quit using alcohol and now only uses marijuana.

In his sentencing, Blok wrote, “I have hopes for you. I think you have the capacity to be rehabilitated. I think you are smarter than your grade level shows. Most of all, you are going to have to come to some inner understanding and acknowledgment about how and why, as a person who was verbally abused and belittled yourself and witnessed domestic violence within your home, you could have mentally and physically abused someone else in such a terrible way.

"You can either break that cycle or you can make it worse by passing it on to yet another generation.”