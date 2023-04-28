Pilot suffers minor injuries in ultra-light emergency landing near Salmon Arm

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

RCMP have provided more information on what's now being called an emergency landing by an aircraft near Salmon Arm this morning.

"Shortly after before 8:30 a.m., an ultra-light aircraft lost engine power and was forced to make and emergency landing after taking off from the Salmon Arm Airport," says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The craft was able to land in a field near 51st Street and the Salmon Arm Golf course, just off of Highway 97B.

The pilot and lone occupant suffered minor injuries as the plane came to a sudden stop in the soft ground.

The landing damaged a fence.

"The pilot was seen by emergency crews at the scene and did not go to the hospital," says West.

Transport Canada has been advised of the incident and will be following up.

ORIGINAL: 10:15 a.m.

One person suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed in a field near Salmon Arm on Friday morning, according to police.

In a statement, Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West confirmed the plane crashed in the Salmon River Valley area.

“At this time, the pilot and sole occupant of the plane suffered only minor injuries,” West said. “Emergency crews were on scene and are now clearing.”

The RCMP is expected to provide more information about the incident later today. This story will be updated when more information is known.