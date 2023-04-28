Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crashes near Salmon Arm

Photo: Castanet

One person suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed in a field near Salmon Arm on Friday morning, according to police.

In a statement, Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West confirmed the plane crashed in the Salmon River Valley area.

“At this time, the pilot and sole occupant of the plane suffered only minor injuries,” West said. “Emergency crews were on scene and are now clearing.”

The RCMP is expected to provide more information about the incident later today. This story will be updated when more information is known.