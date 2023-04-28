Shuswap residents warned about rapidly rising creeks, rivers and streams

Photo: Contributed

Shuswap residents are being warned about rapidly rising creeks.

Cooler spring weather has delayed snow melt, but a rise in temperatures this weekend has the Shuswap Emergency Program encouraging residents to be cautious.

Temperatures in the Shuswap are forecast to move into the mid-to-high 20s, which may rapidly increase the rate of snow melt and runoff.

While this should not impact the level of local lakes significantly, smaller water systems including rivers, streams and creeks may rise rapidly.

Residents whose properties are prone to flooding from smaller water systems should take proactive steps to protect their homes.

They are advised to monitor water levels and watch for signs of flooding or land slippage.

The public should be aware of rising river and creek levels and always use caution. Take special care around fast-flowing water, and always supervise children and pets.