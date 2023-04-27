Shuswap MLA slams two-year backlog at B.C.'s Employment Standards Branch

Photo: Facebook

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is slamming NDP bureaucracy for creating massive backlogs at B.C.'s Employment Standards Branch.

The agency is failing to meet its own targets in 80 per cent of the workplace complaints it handles, it was revealed this week.

The branch seeks to resolve disputes within 180 days, but only managed to do so in 20 per cent of the more than 7,700 cases it handled last year.

Kyllo, the BC United critic for Labour and Skills Training, says it has been almost a year since he wrote to Minister Harry Bains to address the concerns of workers waiting up to two years for resolutions.

"People are relying on the Employment Standards Branch to provide timely resolution of disputes, but under the NDP government, the system is failing workers and employers alike," Kyllo said in a press release.

Kyllo says the situation is "leaving vulnerable workers and those who need help without the support they need."

Meanwhile, he says the number of complaints closed within six months has fallen by nearly 77 per cent.

The backlog for complex complaints grew from two months in 2017 to 18 months in 2020.

Kyllo says the governing NDP failed to take action, despite warnings the ESB would be overloaded due to the COVID pandemic's effect on demand for temporary layoff variances, vaccination leave, and illness leave.

"The increased red tape and bureaucracy imposed by the government, including the removal of a self-help kit model that encouraged workers to find a resolution with their employers before consulting the branch, has only contributed to the backlog," he said.



So far, this year is seeing no improvement from last year's numbers, Kyllo added.

He called on the government to provide the resources necessary to ensure the timely resolution of disputes.

Andreea Micu with the Worker Solidarity Network told The Tyee that because of the delays, "instead of the employer being deterred from breaking the law, it actually deters employees from going after their rights."

The ESB resolved roughly 90 per cent of its complaints within the year in 2018.

But, after removal of the self-help step, which encouraged resolution without an ESB hearing, the number of complaints going through the branch skyrocketed.