Vandals trash Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park

Photo: Stan Kuzak

Ongoing vandalism at a Shuswap park is becoming a problem.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy says police were advised April 19 of ongoing issues at Sorrento Blind Bay Community Park.

"On several occasions, park equipment was purposely damaged, including smashed lights, overturned picnic tables and damage to washrooms," says Kennedy.

Video surveillance captured images of several people at the park between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. on multiple occasions.

The suspects are believed to be teenagers and were on foot.

Police plan to increase patrols of the area.