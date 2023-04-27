Salmon Arm RCMP impound 8 cars in 10 days in the Shuswap

Photo: Contributed

Salmon Arm RCMP impounded eight vehicles in just over a week for speeding, impairment, and lack of insurance or a driver's licence.

On April 17:

A vehicle was stopped for travelling 47 km/h over the limit on Auto Road in Salmon Arm. The driver showed signs of impairment and was issued a ticket for excessive speed, prohibited from driving for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Another vehicle was stopped for speeding in a construction zone. The driver showed signs of impairment and was prohibited from driving for 90 days, served a ticket for speeding, and the vehicle impounded to 30 days.

On April 20:

A vehicle was located travelling 45 km/h over the limit on Highway 97B. The new driver was found to be impaired and was served a 90-day driving prohibition. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver was slapped with violation tickets for excessive speed.

On April 25:

A vehicle was located being operated without insurance and was stopped on 20th Ave NE in Salmon Arm. The driver was found to have no driver's licence. The vehicle was towed and the driver was ticketed for both offences.

A vehicle as spotted on the Trans-Canada Highway near Ford Road traveling 47 km/h over the speed limit. It was impounded for seven days and the new driver was ticketed for excessive speed.

Another vehicle was located on the Trans-Canada Highway travelling 67 km/h over the limit in a construction zone west of Salmon Arm. The new driver was ticketed for excessive speed and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

On April 26:

A driver who was operating vehicle with no driver's licence because he was prohibited from driving was ticketed for no license and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Salmon Arm RCMP remind drivers to slow down and not consume alcohol or drugs before driving. "Hefty fines, driving prohibitions and vehicle impoundments will be the result," says Staff Sgt. Scott West.