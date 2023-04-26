Gas, diesel thefts on the rise, Salmon Arm RCMP warn

Photo: Pixabay

As the price of fuel is on the rise, so too are fuel thefts in the Salmon Arm area, police warn.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says police have been seeing a rise in thefts from bulk tanks as well as from business and private vehicles.

While diesel has been the main target, gasoline has also been targeted, says West.

"If you have fuel stored in bulk, please do your best to lock those tanks and monitor them regularly," he says.

"If you notice anyone wandering around in neighbourhoods with buckets or gas cans, please call in a report of a suspicious person."

Fuel thefts should be reported to the RCMP "so we may get a better idea of the scope of the issue," West adds.

Anyone with information on recent thefts is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).