Targeted vandalism spree sees tires flattened on dozens of vehicles, police say

Photo: Castanet

Police in Salmon Arm are searching for a suspect after dozens of vehicles had their tires flattened in an apparent targeted vandalism spree.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said police were alerted to the “planned mischief” on Friday. He said Mounties were unable to locate a suspect.

“There were tires deflated on a number of vehicles at a sporting event, at least one other government office and a local business within the city,” he said in a news release.

“Well in excess of 30 vehicles were affected by having one or more tires deflated.”

West said investigators are following up on tips and looking for more.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.