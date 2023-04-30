Project Grow planting seeds of growth for Shuswap youth

Photo: Contributed

Growing gardens is growing minds in the Shuswap.

The Salmon Arm Fair and Shuswap Food Action Society have joined forces with local partners for Project Grow.

The aim is to encourage the next generation of gardeners, says Salmon Arm Fair manager Jim McEwan.



The program is open youth aged nine to 12 and already has 48 aspiring gardeners registered in just a couple of weeks.

Partners include the Salmon Arm & Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, Buckerfield's, SASCU, and Grow & Change Horticultural Services.

The program endeavours to engage youth to not just grow a garden, but also to cultivate a passion for fresh food.

"Project Grow, on the grand scale, can host multiple projects over time but this first Project is for youth – and by extension, their families – to grow a garden at home," says Melanie Bennett of SFAS.

Engaging kids in the process of growing food often leads to an appreciation of where food comes from and excitement to try new veggies and fruits they are growing, Bennett adds.

It's based off a program from the Summerland Fair that has been running for 25 years.

There is no cost to participate and, once registered, youth submit their garden plan and pick up a garden kit.

Staff at Buckerfield's can answer questions and provide some basic instruction.

Participants can also join the Facebook group page for growing advice and take in workshops at the Community Garden to teach additional gardening skills.

The top three gardens will receive SASCU RESPs, Buckerfield's gift cards and passes to the Salmon Arm Fair. Top prize is a $2,000 RESP.

Youth can also show examples of their produce at the Salmon Arm Fair.

Registration is open until May 14.