Celista FD named CSRD Fire Department of the Year

Photo: CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has named the Celista Fire Department as its Fire Department of the Year.

"The department stepped up even more in 2022 with several important initiatives to enhance safety, increase firefighter training opportunities and keep fire insurance rates low for area residents," the CSRD says.

Capt. Michael Torpe and firefighter Jan Hillier received the award on behalf of the department at CSRD's April 20 board meeting.

A notable achievement included the planning and development of a two-storey, live-burn fire building and training area at the Celista firehall, which will serve all three North Shuswap Fire departments, as well as expanding regional training opportunities for all CSRD firefighters.

The department completed the certification of a new dry hydrant as an approved water source for the community.

In addition, the department attained superior tanker shuttle accreditation through the Fire Underwriters Survey. This certifies that the department can move water using tender trucks in quantities similar to an area equipped with fire hydrants.

As a result, the residents of Celista may receive a reduction in their home fire insurance rates.

"Chief Roy Phillips deserves tremendous credit for instilling a culture of respect and professionalism within the department," said Derek Sutherland, CSRD team leader of protective services.