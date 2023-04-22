Student sues SD83, alleging negligence over schoolyard fight that left her injured

Photo: Castanet

A student at a school near Blind Bay is suing the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district, alleging staff were negligent in failing to prevent a fight that left her concussed and with facial injuries.

A notice of civil claim was filed last week in B.C. Supreme Court on behalf of G.B., who attended Carlin Elementary Middle School last year when she suffered serious injuries in a fight that was filmed by onlookers.

According to the claim, the incident took place on Nov. 28, 2022.

“The plaintiff suffered serious injuries while she was in the schoolyard during a supervised outdoor lunch break when a group of students gathered and encouraged a violent encounter between another student and the plaintiff, of which the group of students recorded and distributed the same with their electronic devices,” the document alleges.

“During the fight, the plaintiff was struck and knocked to the ground by another student, hitting her head and neck.”

According to the claim, the fight was in plain view of school staff and volunteers but they failed to intervene or stop the group from recording the incident.

G.B. claims to have suffered a mild traumatic brain injury, a neck injury, a back injury, psychological injuries and facial injuries.

The claim alleges G.B. has “required significant and protracted care and treatment,” and more will be needed in the future.

The document claims school staff were negligent in allowing the fight to take place.

No dollar amount is set out, but G.B. is seeking general damages, special damages and punitive damages.

Once SD83 is served, its lawyers will have 21 days to file a response.

None of the allegations in G.B.'s claim have been proven in court.