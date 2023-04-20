Man living in tent in Salmon Arm bear sprayed by assailants

Photo: File photo

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating after a homeless man was bear sprayed in the Shuswap community.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Beatty Avenue.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says three people arrived at the end of Narcisse Street in a car, and “one of the males bear sprayed a man who is staying in a tent at the end of the street.”

The male suspect and another suspect are from another community.

West says the victim was able to protect himself somewhat from the bear spray and got into a physical altercation with the male assailants, who then fled the scene.

“As the two suspects fled with the third individual, all three were struck by the car that they arrived in,” said West, adding the vehicle had been left running and was parked in a nearby vacant lot.

Police haven't been able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

The two men who were involved in the bear spray attack were arrested nearby and taken to hospital to get treatment for injuries they sustained during the altercation.

Salmon Arm RCMP continue to investigate the incident, and anticipate it will be referred to Crown prosecutors for charge assessment.

“Two of the suspects in this case were released on strict no-contact and proximity conditions. The exact motive of the initial attack using bear spray is unknown,” West said.