Lawsuit alleges concussed teen told to 'play through it' during high-school football game

Photo: Salmon Arm Recreation A sports field at Little Mountain Sports Complex in Salmon Arm.

A man is suing the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district over injuries he suffered in a 2017 high school football game in Salmon Arm.

Simon Cosmo Wiebe’s lawsuit was filed last week in B.C. Supreme Court.

Wiebe claims to have suffered a number of injuries in an Oct. 17, 2017, game at the Little Mountain Sports Complex in Salmon Arm.

“The plaintiff suffered serious injuries while he was participating in the football game activity when he was tackled and knocked to the ground, hitting his head and neck, on more than one occasion,” his notice of claim reads.

Wiebe claims to have suffered a traumatic brain injury and a neck injury. According to the document, he was told by coaches or other SD83 representatives to “play through it.”

He claims to be suffering from loss of income, personality change, blurring of vision and anxiety, among other maladies.

According to the claim, Wiebe has received “significant and protracted” care to deal with his symptoms and will require further care in the future.

Wiebe now lives in Kelowna and attends university.

SD83 will have 21 days to respond once it has been served.

None of the allegations in Wiebe’s claim have been proven in court.