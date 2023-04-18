Rash of break ins and theft prompt Salmon Arm RCMP warning

Photo: Contributed

Salmon Arm RCMP are warning residents to be extra vigilant in locking their cars and homes after a rash of prowlings and break and enters.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says police were called out to a number of incidents between April 13 and 17.

Five vehicles had cash, change, wallets and electronics stolen from them and in one case a garage door opener was used to gain access to a garage, but West says nothing was reported missing.

“Based on reports from witnesses and CCTV there may have been three culprits with backpacks involved in these thefts,” West says in a news release.

All of these events happened in the southeast area of Salmon Arm.

In the early morning hours of Apr 17, an unlocked window of a home on Beatty Ave was seen as an invitation to a would be thief. West says the homeowner was awoken at 2:45 a.m., scared off the suspect, and called police.

A police dog was then brought in to help track down the suspect but after being led to a “high traffic area," and questioning a number of people, no arrests were made.

In an effort to make your property less attractive to thieves, police are urging people to remove anything of value and remember to lock your cars.

Garage door openers should not be left in vehicles and all garage and home doors and windows should be kept locked.

RCMP would also like to thank the citizens who reported what they saw, shared their security camera footage and gave police information in an attempt to catch the culprits responsible.

To date, no arrests have been made.