Salmon Arm  

Eagle Bay Community Park hoping to be completed by July

Work on new park resumes

Work on the Eagle Bay Community Park is back on track.

The early onset of winter snow and freezing conditions, combined with the late arrival of spring, created some delays for the project as construction was unable to take place due to weather conditions.

Currently, the ground at the park site has not dried out enough to support the heavy machinery required for the construction work on the playground and multipurpose sport court.

Contractors have cleared any remaining snow off the park property to speed up the drying process.

The machinery work will begin as soon as the ground is stable enough to safely bring in the required heavy equipment.

The new target for the park opening is early July, however, this will be dependent on the weather.

Eagle Bay Community Park will feature a children’s playground with accessible play components including a pour-in-place, rubberized fall zone around the play areas, outdoor fitness equipment, multipurpose sport courts, green play spaces and a picnic shelter.

An underground piping and rock pit system is also being installed at the site to prevent issues with drainage.

“We understand the community is anxious to try out all these wonderful new amenities and we appreciate everyone’s patience while we wait for suitable weather to get this project finished,” says Ryan Nitchie, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s team leader of community services.

“We are very hopeful that come summer, there will be kids on the swings and climbers, athletes playing games on the court and families enjoying warm weather picnics in the newly built shelter.”

