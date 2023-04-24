Neighbourhood Small Grants Program to provide money for projects in the Shuswap

Photo: Contributed

Small grants are available for community projects in the Shuswap.

The Neighbourhood Small Grants Program is possible through a partnership between Shuswap Community Foundation, Vancouver Foundation, and the Canadian Mental Health Association – Shuswap/Revelstoke Branch.

The program provides grants of up to $500 for projects that build community connections, inspire neighbourhood pride and make communities more vibrant and welcoming.

“In 2022, 16 neighbourhoods held events and celebrated where they live. Some worked together on a beautification project, some hosted small workshops, or concerts, and many organized their first block party,” says Roger Parenteau, manager of Shuswap Community Foundation.

“We’re excited to see what the residents dream up this year to make their neighbourhoods an even better place to live."

Projects that have received grants in years past include movie nights at the park, chili cook-offs, block parties, community craft nights, and more.

This year, applicants are encouraged to pitch ideas that focus on intergenerational, intercultural social togetherness as COVID-19 recovery continues.

Applications opened on April 4. For more information, click here.