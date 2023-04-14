Eagle River Golf & Country Club in Sicamous listed for sale

Photo: Realtor.ca

Wanna buy a golf course?

Eagle River Golf & Country Club in Sicamous has been listed for sale.

Realtor Gene Wolverton says the owner and his late wife operated the nine-hole course for 36 years, and it has been a family business the entire time.

"It is a local favourite spot and fairly iconic to the community as it's location is right on Trans-Canada Highway, but also right along the Eagle River," says Wolverton.

"The owner says he wouldn't be selling if he was 20 years younger. But at his age and stage of life, including the passing of his wife and business partner, it is time for him to pass the baton on to another owner who can take the course to the next level."

The course is listed for $2,850,000 and the sale includes the 34.37 acres plus 142-seat clubhouse/restaurant, five-bay garage, service buildings, 10-site RV park, and power carts.

There are also two upstairs residential suites with three and two bedrooms.

The course also boasts more than 3,000 feet of Eagle River frontage with access and water rights, and 700 feet of highway frontage.