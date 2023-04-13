Salmon Arm RCMP looking for white car that 'clipped' man on bicycle

Photo: Contributed

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a cyclist was struck by a car.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says a cyclist was "clipped" by a small white car April 12, between 7:30 and 7:40 a.m. with the male cyclist suffering minor injuries.

The unidentified man was riding his bicycle on the way to work at the intersection of 11th Avenue NE and 22nd Street NE when the incident happened.

"The rider described being clipped by a passing white car, which resulted in him knocked from the bicycle," West says. "He suffered minor scrapes to his hands and knees as he hit the pavement. The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene of this collision."

Police continue to investigate the incident and are looking for witnesses, or independent video that may have captured the event.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

"As more people turn to more economical modes of transportation such as bicycles, drivers please be extra cautious and yield to these modes of transportation where appropriate," West added.