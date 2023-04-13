Ex-coach claims unpaid wages, takes Sicamous Eagles to court

Photo: Sicamous Eagles

A former coach of the Sicamous Eagles is suing the Junior B hockey club for lost wages.

According to a notice of claim filed in small claims court in late March, Tyler Gunn started coaching the team in July 2019.

But weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic began, club management spoke with Gunn about his contract and, according to court documents “...led Mr. Gunn to believe the club could not continue to pay him as a result of lost revenue arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The notice of claim also states “Based on the (club’s) representations, Mr. Gunn agreed to work for the (club) without pay.”

Gunn learned later that year that the Eagles did have enough money to pay him, and when he brought up the issue of backpay, his contract was terminated.

He says he was not paid from April to August of 2020, an amount totalling $13,125.

“The (club’s) representation about its finances was untrue, inaccurate or misleading,” the claim states.

According to the team’s website, the Sicamous Eagles is a registered society formed in 1994.

Its mandate is to provide opportunities for young men to develop their hockey and life skills with a view to enjoying a career in the hockey field.

Information posted on the Eagles site explains that every year, the club must raise sufficient operating capital for the coming season. The club credits a supportive community with helping it meet an annual budget of more than $300,000, “…which is a lot of money to pull, year after year, from a community of 2,500 residents.”

Although attempts were made to get comments from the Sicamous Eagles, no response was received.