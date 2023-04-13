5 furry little bundles - rare quintuplet lambs have Salmon Arm farmers busy hand feeding

Photo: Ida View Farms

We’ve all heard of counting sheep to help us fall asleep, but for a Salmon Arm farming couple, “counting sheep” actually kept them awake overnight.

Scott and Brittny Symes are still in shock after one of their ewes gave birth to five lambs over the Easter weekend.

The Symes raise beef cattle and sheep on their farm, which also has chickens and a few goats.

“It’s lambing time for our flock,” says Scott, who adds It’s not unusual for there to be multiple births, but quintuplets are rare.

“Out of a hundred ewes, we get about three or four sets of quads, but we’ve never had five.”

Rideau Arcott sheep are considered excellent producers and have an accelerated lambing cycle of every eight months.

The Symes report all five lambs are on the smaller side, but very healthy. They're reportedly “really energetic and lively” for only being a week old.

While having five little lambs is an anomaly, Scott says it’s also a lot of work for mama sheep.

He explains ewes only have two teats, so that means there have to be bottle feedings.

“We have to feed these little guys three times a day right now, and then when they get a little older, we go down to two times a day.”

Scott and his wife will be feeding the lambs for the next eight weeks.

Their farm is in the middle of a name change, going from Grazing Hills Farms to Ida View, which Scott believes was his great grandparents' original name for the farm.

Because the lambs are raised for meat, the couple traditionally doesn’t name their animals but may make an exception for the quintuplets.