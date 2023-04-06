Sloan lead singer pays visit to Salmon Arm school after students make top 10 in music contest

Photo: SD83

Students from a Salmon Arm elementary school got to hang out with the lead singer of the band Sloan after they made the top 10 in a national music contest.

Singer Chris Murphy spent the afternoon with Hillcrest Elementary students on March 6 while the award-winning Toronto/Halifax band was in town for a concert at Song Sparrow Hall.

Music teacher Brook Roberts arranged for Murphy to visit the school, spend time with the students and sing with them.

The students had recorded a cover version of Sloan's The Rest of My Life as an entry in the CBC Music Class Challenge.

Their video was selected from entries from more than 35,000 students across Canada.

The students "had quite a treat as they got to sing and hang out with the bassist/vocalist," School District 83 says in its most recent newsletter.

The school had two entries in the contest: students in Grades 3 to 5 performed the Sloan song, while Grade 5 students performed Sucker by Mo Kenny.

Roberts says the students practised in music class for about six weeks to prepare for the making of the videos.