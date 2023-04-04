Shuswap MLA takes aim at NDP's mandatory trades certification, says it will worsen labour shortage

BC Liberal labour critic Greg Kyllo says the NDP's forthcoming mandatory trades certification could actually result in fewer skilled tradespeople, not more.

In a private members statement Monday in the provincial legislature, the Shuswap MLA called for more support and less red tape in the construction and trades sectors.

Kyllo said he's heard from contractors and workers concerned about the regulations set to take effect Dec. 1.

He said they were brought forward "without the necessary consultation, communication or consideration of the negative impact this can have on the ongoing labour shortage and provincewide housing crisis."

Kyllo said the labour shortage and NDP's union-friendly Community Benefits Agreements have already led to delays and cost overruns on public infrastructure projects.

Housing construction has also slowed down due to the lack of available tradespeople, he says.

Kyllo says the upcoming changes would force many to either lay off workers, face increased costs, or close up shop.

He says government should focus on increasing the number of training seats in the province, and reduce red tape.

"The importance of B.C.'s construction and skilled trades sector cannot be understated," he said.

These workers are "building homes people in B.C. so desperately need...

"Make it easier, not harder, to fill skilled labour gaps ... more carrot, less stick."

Kyllo said the new regulations will impose a worksite supervisor ratio of two apprentices per journeyman across 10 key trades.

This, he says, will lead to negative and unintended consequences, as there are not enough available journeymen to meet the new requirement.

He said one contractor told him they would have to lay off five people just to meet the ratio.

While Kyllo said hiring more apprentices is "an admirable goal," the new rules will actually result in apprentices having to be laid off.

The NDP announced the changes last year, saying the Skilled Trades BC Act would "lay the foundation to address labour shortages, and support and recognize the critical work that skilled tradespeople do in British Columbia."

Compulsory trades certification was eliminated in 2003, making B.C. the only province without it.

Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang said it will increase prestige in the trades and pave the way for greater steady employment, higher wages, and attract more people to the trades.

The new legislation will replace the Industry Training Authority Act.