Llama Sanctuary relocates to Mara after desperate search for new home

Photo: Llama Sanctuary

It took seven shipping containers, a flatbed truck, and several hours of backbreaking labour to move the animals of the Llama Sanctuary to their new home.

“David is still working on the move and isn’t back here until dark every night,” says Lynne Milsom, sanctuary manager.

The sanctuary recently had to vacate its temporary Vernon quarters.

Where they ended up and how long they’ll be able to stay is still hush hush, but Milsom says they’ll share the good news with everyone very soon.

“What I can tell you is we are in Mara… and it’s lovely here.”

Desperate pleas for a new home came after the sanctuary’s temporary Vernon arrangement came to an end at the end of March.

Before moving to Vernon in the summer, the Llama Sanctuary operated in Chase.

“We had lots of offers over the past few days, and we have a host of gratitude for the many people who came forward,” Milsom says.

It's the second move in six months for Milsom and David Chapman, who care for llamas and alpacas who have either been surrendered, are crippled, or have behaviour problems.

Now, Milsom and Chapman are hopeful they’ll find a permanent home for their animals and the public programs they hope to offer again.